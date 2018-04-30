AMERICAN IDOL

Drag Queen Ada Vox voted off 'American Idol'

The competition on ABC's hit show 'American Idol' has dwindled down to just seven contestants. For the first time ever, the show was broadcast live coast-to-cast last night. (KGO-TV)

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
The competition on ABC's hit show "American Idol" has dwindled down to just seven contestants. For the first time ever, the show was broadcast live coast-to-coast on Sunday night. Viewers across the country voted live for their favorite contestants on Disney night.

Among those voted off was Ada Vox, the first drag queen to make it to the top 10 on the hit show.

"It's been so, so great," Vox told ABC7 News about her time on "American Idol."

"All I've wanted to do with my entire career, whether I did it as Adam or Ada, was to inspire. I'm hoping, even if it was one person along the way, that I have changed the life of someone," said Vox about her historic run.

The other two contestants voted off Sunday night were: Dennis Lorenzo and Michelle Sussett.

Who will be sent home next? Find out this Sunday. American Idol airs LIVE coast-to-coast at 5 p.m., only on ABC7.

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
