"Dragon" finale takes flight early in Vallejo this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Want to catch an early screening of "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"? The family-friendly flick, which is slated to open wide on Friday, Feb. 22, already has a critical approval rating of 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
The site's critical consensus raves: "The rare trilogy capper that really works, 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings its saga to a visually dazzling and emotionally affecting conclusion."
It's screening at Century 14 Vallejo (109 Plaza Drive) on Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a critical approval rating of 73 percent and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
It's playing at Century 14 Vallejo (109 Plaza Drive) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Happy Death Day 2U
Tree Gelbman learns that dying over and over again was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.
With a 63 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Happy Death Day 2U" is well worth a watch for horror fans. Per the site's critical consensus, "A funnier follow-up with a sci-fi bent, 'Happy Death Day 2U' isn't as fiendishly fresh as its predecessor, but fans of the original may still be sufficiently entertained."
Get a piece of the action at Century 14 Vallejo (109 Plaza Drive) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare--a romantic comedy--and she is the leading lady.
With a 69 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" is well worth a watch.
The site's critical consensus indicates that "It follows as many genre conventions as it mocks, but 'Isn't It Romantic' is a feel-good rom-com with some satirical bite -- and a star well-suited for both."
It's playing at Century 14 Vallejo (109 Plaza Drive) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Alita: Battle Angel
When Alita awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido, a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past.
Set to be released on Thursday, February 14, "Alita: Battle Angel" already has a critical approval rating of 60 percent and an audience score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that the James Cameron picture's "story struggles to keep up with its special effects, but fans of futuristic sci-fi action may still find themselves more than sufficiently entertained."
You can catch it at Century 14 Vallejo (109 Plaza Drive) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
