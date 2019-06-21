Draw-ma: Can you guess the gay anthems in this pictionary-style game?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Playing pictionary is pretty tough. Playing pictionary on live TV and having to sing the answers is nearly impossible. But Dave Caldwell from the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus had to do just that on Midday Live.
ABC 7's Reggie Aqui had to draw the clues and the category was gay anthems. It went exactly how you'd think it would go.
See how many songs you can get in the video above, just keep in mind that Reggie is much better at reading than he is at drawing.
Get tickets to the SF Gay Men's Chorus performing 'Queens' on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22.
