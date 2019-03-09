East Bay junior high school orchestra performs at national competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KGO) -- The Advanced Orchestra from Hopkins Junior High School in Fremont traveled more than 1,000 miles to perform at a national competition.The school was the only one in California chosen to compete at the National Orchestra Festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico.Six middle school and 16 high school orchestras participated.The National Orchestra Festival is held annually in conjunction with the American String Teachers Association national conference.