emmys

Emmys 2019 red carpet fashion: PHOTOS



Television's biggest night is here, and celebrities are hitting the purple carpet at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles ahead of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. Check out the gallery above to see what everybody is wearing to the show.

Click here to see a list of 2019 Emmy nominees

When the show gets underway, presenters are set to include Angela Bassett, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hugh Laurie, Maya Rudolph, Jon Hamm, Michael Douglas, Gwyneth Paltrow and Randall Park. Actor-comedian Thomas Lennon has the off-camera job of regaling viewers with factoids and jokes as winners head to the stage.

Halsey will perform during the in memoriam tribute.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentemmysaward showshollywoodtelevisionfashion
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
See who's nominated for an Emmy award tonight
'Game of Thrones,' 'Veep' aim for records at Emmy Awards
EMMYS
'Game of Thrones,' 'Veep' aim for records at Emmy Awards
See who's nominated for an Emmy award tonight
Jimmy Kimmel, Norman Lear celebrate Emmy nominations for 'Live' sitcom tribute
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ police arrest suspect in gunfire incident
Aquatic Park in Berkeley off-limits due to high bacteria levels
Annual CA Coastal Cleanup event turns into 'Battle For the Bay'
Firefighters battle 6 active fires near east Milpitas hills
Woman sought for stealing from Camp Fire survivor
5-year-old boy from East Bay needs bone marrow donor
'Game of Thrones,' 'Veep' aim for records at Emmy Awards
Show More
Man raises a family in the Bay Area making $65,000 a year
'Storm Area 51' weekend winds down, 1 festival canceled
Fight inside SoCal shopping mall sparks panic
Tinder launching original series 'Swipe Night' in October
Troopers approach car with guns drawn, find woman in labor
More TOP STORIES News