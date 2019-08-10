Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

'Enough': Bay Area artist behind 'Time' cover of mass shootings

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, Time Magazine released its new cover with the word "Enough" and the names of all the cities involved in mass shootings this year.

The artist behind the cover is from the Bay Area.

John Mavroudis was also the artist of last year's Time magazine cover of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Just like Dr. Ford's cover, he used an iPad and an apple pencil, and hand-drew the names of the cities.

Mavroudis joined us, again, in the studio and spoke to ABC7 News' Larry Beil on Friday.

See Mavroudis's Time cover and more of his artwork here.

Watch the video above to see the entire interview.
