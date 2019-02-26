ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Enter for your chance to win concert tickets!

Concert Ticket Sweepstakes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Live Nation is giving away a pair of concert tickets on various Fridays.

Watch ABC7's MidDay LIVE show from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. During our Hot Topics segment, viewers and fans will be asked to vote on a question.

When you submit your vote at https://abc7news.com/vote, you will be given the option to enter the sweepstakes. That's it!

Voting Page
Buy tickets

For more concert excitement, follow Live Nation at:
Facebook - @LiveNationBayArea
Twitter - @LiveNationSF
Instagram - @LiveNationSF
