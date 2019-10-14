Enter for your chance to win tickets to see the Eagles!

The EAGLES are coming to the Chase Center on Saturday, April 11th and Sunday, April 12th, 2020.
ABC7 and Live Nation are giving one lucky fan a chance to win a pair of tickets to this highly acclaimed show!
ABOUT THE SHOW
Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill are bringing their recent, highly acclaimed "Hotel California" performances on tour!
Each night's concert will feature a "Hotel California" set, with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of the band's greatest hits. Their recent Las Vegas concerts were the first time the Eagles have ever performed the "Hotel California" album in its entirety and featured 77 musicians on stage, including a 46-piece orchestra and a 22-voice choir.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18th, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.
