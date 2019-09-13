Eric Church is coming to the Chase Center!
Enter for your chance to win 4 tickets!
Eric Church's much praised Double Down Tour comes to the Chase Center on September 28, following the release of his highly anticipated album, Desperate Man, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.
You can enter for your chance to win four tickets to the must-see event at San Francisco's brand new Chase Center.
