ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Escape to NOLA: Your low fare flight forecast from Houston to New Orleans

Photos: Shutterstock

By Hoodline
2018 is picking up steam, and this year's place to visit, at least according tothe New York Times, is New Orleans.

It may only be a 5 1/2 hour drive from Houston, but the Big Easy topped the publication's list of 52 desirable destinations, just in time for the city's tricentennial celebrations. If you haven't yet purchased your tickets or planned your pilgrimage, it's not too late. Today's deals on flights, however, won't last forever.

So whether you're trying to escape to Bourbon Street ASAP or you're looking to plan your trip around the future's cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Houston and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.

Perk up, bucket-list crosser-offers: this is your six-month flight forecast. Plan accordingly.

(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)

April




There are only a handful of days left in April, but if you're adamant about getting to New Orleans before next month, plan on leaving Houston on Monday, April 23 and returning from NOLA on Thursday, April 26. It's definitely spontaneous, but it will only cost you $139, round-trip, if you fly with Spirit.

May



As of now, early May is the cheapest time to fly to New Orleans. If you leave on Saturday, May 5 and return on Tuesday, May 8, Spirit will get you there, round-trip, for $102.

June




Prices creep up a bit in June; however, if you fly out of George Bush on Friday, June 1 and plan to return from New Orleans on Monday, June 4, Spirit will get you there and back for $137.

July




Come July, prices plateau at $137. Currently, that's the same price point that you'll see in August and September between Houston and NOLA. If you're planning to travel in July, Spirit has the cheapest tickets if you leave on Thursday, July 12 and return from Louisiana on Sunday, July 15.

If you're interested in traveling on a day other than one highlighted above, you can check out upcoming flights to New Orleans here. Also, if you need to book a hotel room,here's a good place to start. Not sure what to do once you get there? Check out upcoming events here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News