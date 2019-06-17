Everything is Bad

Everything is bad: Taylor Swift's new music video is getting criticized, but hold on a minute

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Chances are you have an opinion about Taylor Swift's new music video for her single "You Need To Calm Down."

Its central message is to accept everyone while calling out those who attack the LGBTQ community. Swift brought out some major celebrities, including RuPaul and Ryan Reynolds, for the video.

ABC7's Reggie Aqui is honest that he is not the biggest fan of Swift, but check out the video above to hear his explanation why she gets a pass - for the most part.

Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscotaylor swiftlgbtqlgbtq prideeverything is badkaty perrymusic videolgbt
