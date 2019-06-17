SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Chances are you have an opinion about Taylor Swift's new music video for her single "You Need To Calm Down."
Its central message is to accept everyone while calling out those who attack the LGBTQ community. Swift brought out some major celebrities, including RuPaul and Ryan Reynolds, for the video.
ABC7's Reggie Aqui is honest that he is not the biggest fan of Swift, but check out the video above to hear his explanation why she gets a pass - for the most part.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."
You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Everything is bad: Taylor Swift's new music video is getting criticized, but hold on a minute
EVERYTHING IS BAD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News