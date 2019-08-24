D23

Ewan McGregor to reprise 'Star Wars' role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney+ series

By Lynn Elber
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Ewan McGregor is reprising his "Star Wars" role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new series, one of the many splashy projects that Disney is banking on to make its new streaming platform competitive.

The as-yet-untitled Disney Plus show drew big cheers when it was announced Friday at the D23 Expo fan event, as did a "Lizzie McGuire" reboot with original star Hilary Duff playing a grown-up version of the title character.

The audience of about 6,000 at a convention center adjacent to Disneyland also voiced enthusiasm for another "Star Wars"-related series, "The Mandalorian," which its producers said is set in an unexplored time for the space saga and features new characters.

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for Disney+ streaming series 'The Mandalorian'
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the trailer for "The Mandalorian," a Lucasfilm series coming in November to the Disney+ streaming service.



Disney Plus had a receptive crowd, with expo attendees lining up to buy discounted subscriptions before the showcase. But it laid out a two-hour banquet of show trailers and stars to further whet fans' appetite, starting with a performance by cast members of the new "High School Musical" series and appearances by McGregor, Duff, Kristen Bell, Anna Kendrick and others.

"It's been four years of saying, 'I don't know'" when he was asked about the long-discussed Obi-Wan project, McGregor said. "Now I can say, 'Yes, we're going to do it.'"

Among the movies set for the streaming service launching Nov. 12: the holiday comedy "Noelle," starring Kendrick, Bill Hader and Billy Eichner, and a live-action remake of 1955's animated film "Lady and the Tramp," with Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux voicing the canine couple. Yvette Nicole Brown, who hosted the Disney Plus showcase, also stars.

Disney is reaching into its library for the streaming service with classic projects and updates on them, like "Lady and the Tramp." But it's also relying on brands that were acquired by Disney, including Marvel, Pixar, Fox's entertainment businesses, and "Star Wars" home Lucasfilm, making it a formidable newcomer.

VIDEOS: Trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEOS: Disney+ trailers released during D23 2019 Expo (1 of 6)

Here's what you can expect to see when the Disney+ streaming service launches on Nov. 12.



"Ms. Marvel," ''Moon Knight" and "She-Hulk," derived from Marvel comics, are being developed as live-action series for Disney Plus, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced. Also coming is "What If...?" an animated series that imagines alternate Marvel universe realities, such as Peggy Carter as Captain America.

"Monsters At Work" is a series inspired by the Pixar movie "Monsters, Inc." with a new cast of monsters and starring Ben Feldman and Aisha Tyler in its voice cast.

Among the other programs for Disney Plus, which is launching with a $7 monthly price tag (pricing to vary outside the United States):

- "Diary of a Female President," a comedy series about a Cuban-American girl's middle-school experience and her path to becoming the U.S. president. Tess Romero plays Elena, with Gina Rodriguez producing and guest-starring as the adult version.

- "The World According to Jeff Goldblum," a National Geographic series in which the actor explores such things as sneakers, ice cream and synchronized swimming.

- "Encore!" from executive producer Bell, which gives former castmates of high school musicals the chance to perform together again and revisit their teenage insecurities.

- "Forky Asks a Question," with Tony Hale reprising his role from "Toy Story 4" in new Pixar animated shorts about the inquisitive toy.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentd23moviestelevisionmovie newslucasfilmdisney+ streaming servicestar wars
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
'Lady and the Tramp' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
D23 2019 Expo: 'Black Panther' sequel release date and other news
D23
D23 2019 Expo: 'Black Panther' sequel release date and other news
New 'Moana' attraction 'Journey of Water' coming to Epcot
'Lady and the Tramp' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents charged with hate crime after allegedly assaulting boy found in daughter's closet
Family of mountain lions force closure of popular Peninsula preserve
EXCLUSIVE: Parents of accused travel booker say she also took their money
Sanders hosts town hall on college affordability in SF
Peninsula high school sets trends with phone-free policy
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5
Oakland Mayor's message to Antonio Brown
Show More
Police dog dies inside department vehicle in SoCal
G-7 summit in France a test of unity among world leaders
WATCH IN 60: DNC meeting day 2 opposition in SF, SMART train expansion, no politics at Google
VIDEO: Woman tries to get into SF building almost 3 minutes before attack
First affordable housing complex for the homeless opens in SJ
More TOP STORIES News