Experience the excitement of the "2019 American Music Awards," LIVE!

The "2019 American Music Awards," the world's largest fan-voted award show, will broadcast LIVE from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24, and will air at 8 p.m. on ABC7.

Here's your chance to win a trip for two to the "2019 American Music Awards" including two nights' hotel, air transportation provided by American Airlines, funds toward airport/hotel ground transportation and access to the red carpet fan pit!

Winner and guest must be able to travel November 23, 2019 - November 25, 2019.

>> ENTER here through Sunday, 11/3/19.

Contest rules here.

For the latest "American Music Awards" news, exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the AMAs on social and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.
Faceook - @AMAs
Twitter - @AMAs
Instagram - @AMAs
YouTube - @AMAs
Online - AMAs.com
Snapchat: TheAMAs
