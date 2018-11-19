Explore the best of Mexico City with cheap flights from Oakland

The oldest capital city in the Americas is rich in history and culture, and has become a major economic center of the region. In addition to Aztec ruins, it has the world's largest single-metropolitan concentration of museums, plus extensive art galleries, concert halls, and theaters. And the city's 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars, and nightlife.
Whether you're trying to get away ASAP or planning ahead based on the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Oakland and Mexico City, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included top-rated hotels, restaurants, and attractions in Mexico City, to get you started on planning your ideal get-away.
Flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Oakland and Mexico City are scheduled to leave on March 6 and return from Mexico on March 11. Volaris currently has tickets for $140, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in April. If you fly out of Oakland on April 17 and return on April 21, Volaris can get you there and back for $267 roundtrip.
Hotels
Need a great place to stay? Here are some of Mexico City's top-rated hotels, selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Four Seasons Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 500, Colonia Juarez)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Four Seasons Mexico City. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $179.
Set in the heart of Mexico City on the busy Paseo de la Reforma, this luxury hotel is close to the Monumento a los Ninos Heroes and Monumento a los Heroes de la Independencia.
The St. Regis Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 439)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
A pricer alternative is The St. Regis Mexico City. Rooms are currently set at $255/night.
The Condesa DF
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, try The Condesa DF. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $265/night.
This 40-room luxury hotel is located in Mexico City's Condesa district, close to many restaurants, bars and cafes.
Restaurants
Mexico City has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Panaderia Rosetta (Colima 179)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Panaderia Rosetta, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 10 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This is the sister bakery to Italian restaurant Rosetta," wrote visitor Leila. "It's a very cozy breakfast spot, with only a few bar stools for seating."
El Moro (Eje Central Lazaro Cardenas, 42)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is El Moro, with 4.8 stars from 17 reviews.
"Delicious churros," wrote reviewer Claudia. "This tranquil little place serves delicious, crispy, flaky churros that are best eaten dipped in a hot chocolate sauce."
Casa de los Azulejos
Finally, there's Casa de los Azulejos, a vibrant colonial home that's been transformed into a market and eatery.
"Inside, there is a nice and cozy restaurant and market where you can sit and enjoy the nice rooms inside. It's set on one of the main touristic streets in Mexico City," wrote reviewer Gianfi.
Attractions
To round out your trip, Mexico City offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are two top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
Memory and Tolerance Museum
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
The Memory and Tolerance Museum (Museo Memoria y Tolerancia) is a popular destination. It spotlights the worst crimes committed by humanity against humanity because of religious, ethnic or other forms of intolerance, from the Holocaust to the massacres of indigenous people in Guatemala. The museum seeks to be a channel of expression for understanding cultural diversity, and a step towards eradicating hatred and genocide.
The Palacio de Bellas Artes
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Inaugurated in 1934, the Palacio de Bellas Artes is a major cultural center where you can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more. Its construction began in 1904, but took three decades to complete, due to the Mexican Revolution and complications during the building process.
"The place in itself is a beauty," wrote visitor Analu. "The lobby feels like you've stepped back in time. The museum is well worth the visit."