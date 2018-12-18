Explore the best of Prague with cheap flights from San Jose | Hoodline

It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from San Jose to Prague in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.
So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.
Flight deals to Prague
Currently, the cheapest flights between San Jose and Prague are if you leave on March 17 and return from Czech Republic on March 27. Finnair currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $539.
There are also deals to be had in January. If you fly out of San Jose on January 30 and return from Prague on February 4, Alaska Airlines can get you there and back for $657 roundtrip.
Top Prague hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are two of Prague's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Louren Hotel (Slezska 55 Slezska 832/55)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, consider The Louren Hotel. The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $92.
The Sophie's Hostel (Melounova 2)
A second option is The Sophie's Hostel. The 4.8-star hostel has rooms for $16/night. The Czech National Museum, Czech Technical University, Wenceslas Square Prague and the National Theatre are area attractions.
Local restaurant picks
Don't miss Prague's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Potrefena Husa Hybernska (Dlazdena 1003)
Let's start with the basics: where to get a drink and bite to eat. For a popular option, check out Potrefena Husa Hybernska, which has an average of five stars out of seven reviews on Skyscanner.
"This restaurant is great especially for students and backpackers and budget travelers," wrote visitor Emily. "When I was studying in Prague, this was often the restaurant of choice for my friends and I. The restaurant ambiance is cozy, especially in winter."
SaSaZu (Bubenske Nabrezi 306)
If you're looking for a local favorite restaurant pick, head to SaSaZu, with 4.9 stars from seven reviews.
"Both a club and high-end Asian fusion restaurant, a night at stylish SaSaZu is always an unforgettable experience," wrote reviewer Clare. "Food is inspired by dishes from Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia, and after dinner the party gets started around 10 p.m."
Maly Buddha (Uvoz 110/44)
Finally, there's Maly Buddha.
"You best get into Maly Buddha and fill up on healthy Vietnamese fare," wrote Gregory. "Great vegetarian options and plenty of vegetables on this menu, which is sometimes an anomaly in Prague."
Featured Prague attractions
To round out your trip, Prague offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are a couple of top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
The Charles Bridge
First up is The Charles Bridge. Joining the Lesser Side with Old Town, the Charles Bridge is famously the best spot for viewing the Prague Castle.
Thousands of people traverse this cobbled bridge every year in search of magic, bohemia and possibly the good luck plaque at the 16th statue.
One Club Prague (Melantrichova 504/5)
One Club Prague is another popular destination.
Enjoy a full daily program, quality sound system and a superb lineup of DJs every night at One Club Prague. Guests can expect some of the best table booths in Prague (bottle service), adjustable tables for any group size, top security and friendly and respectable staff members.
"Great club, probably the best club in Prague," wrote visitor Martin. "Music is insane and fits a lot of people. Right in the center of Prague, many locals and tourists."