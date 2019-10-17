Arts & Entertainment

Fall fun awaits at Lemos Farm in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY (KGO) -- If you're hoping to take the family somewhere festive for the fall season, Lemos Farm in Half Moon Bay may be just what you're looking for!

There are hay rides, truck rides, train rides, chickens, goats, ponies, a play town and even two haunted houses!

The farm has been a Bay Area family favorite for decades. It began when someone owed Frank Lemos a debt. They paid him with a cow. Frank needed somewhere to put the cow, so he purchased a farm. It became a dairy farm until the 1980s. That's when Bob and Arnold Lemos turned it into what it is today, a pumpkin patch!

Lemos Farm is open throughout the year, but days and hours vary by season. Check the website before you go!
