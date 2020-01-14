Arts & Entertainment

Family Feud contestant gets $10k of Popeyes after wrong answer on final question

A Family Feud Canada contestant mixed up her pop culture references when answering the final question to win the game.

The question was, "Name Popeye's favorite food."

With a dance and a grin, contestant Eve Dubois slammed the buzzer and yelled, "Chicken!"

Her mistake was clear--Popeyes the restaurant makes chicken, Popeye the character eats spinach.

The question was worth $10,000.

After the video of her mistake went viral, Popeyes sent her an offer for $10,000 worth of food from the fast food chain.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentviral videou.s. & worldcanadachickenviral
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chinatown business owners collaborate to fight crime
Bay Area Filipinos worry, respond as volcano erupts in Philippines
I-TEAM: Jail interview with Montclair fatal laptop theft suspect
BART increases police presence on trains at night
Financial fate of wildfire victims in long-term limbo with FEMA, PG&E at odds
WATCH IN 60: Moms occupy Oakland house, San Leandro sideshow blocks roads, celebrating Oscar noms
Oakland moms stay in vacant house, supporters make shield
Show More
South Bay businesses benefiting from 49ers post-season success
CHP video shows San Leandro sideshow
49ers tickets selling for $10K for VIP seats
49ers Coach Shanahan talks about 'unbelievable' fan support
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty detective who helped woman
More TOP STORIES News