Family-friendly deals worth seeking out in Concord this week | Hoodline

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a scavenger hunt to swimming lessons, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Scavenger hunt with Operation City Quest





For two, four or six people, enjoy this family-friendly scavenger hunt. Play games, complete challenges and solve problems to find items throughout the city.

Where: 2175 Willow Pass Road, Downtown Concord
Price: $19 for two people (52 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Parkour and obstacle classes at Apex Movement NorCal





Learn to handle a series of obstacles inside a fully padded ninja warrior gym or try out parkour. There are class options for youths, teens and adults.

Where: 930 Detroit Ave., Suite A and B
Price: $25 for three classes (67 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Swim lessons at Little Dipper Aquatic Center





Sign yourself or your chid up for swimming classes at the Little Dipper Aquatic Center. Children ages 3 months and up are valid, as well as adults of all ages. Group sessions are 30 minutes, and private lessons are 20 minutes.

Where: 2525 Stanwell Drive, Suite 250
Price: $35 for four group sessions (60 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
