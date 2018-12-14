Family-friendly deals worth seeking out in Concord this week | Hoodline

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Scavenger hunt with Operation City Quest
For two, four or six people, enjoy this family-friendly scavenger hunt. Play games, complete challenges and solve problems to find items throughout the city.
Where: 2175 Willow Pass Road, Downtown Concord
Price: $19 for two people (52 percent discount off regular price)
Parkour and obstacle classes at Apex Movement NorCal
Learn to handle a series of obstacles inside a fully padded ninja warrior gym or try out parkour. There are class options for youths, teens and adults.
Where: 930 Detroit Ave., Suite A and B
Price: $25 for three classes (67 percent discount off regular price)
Swim lessons at Little Dipper Aquatic Center
Sign yourself or your chid up for swimming classes at the Little Dipper Aquatic Center. Children ages 3 months and up are valid, as well as adults of all ages. Group sessions are 30 minutes, and private lessons are 20 minutes.
Where: 2525 Stanwell Drive, Suite 250
Price: $35 for four group sessions (60 percent discount off regular price)
