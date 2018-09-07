ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mac Miller, platinum hip-hop star, dies in his Studio City home at age of 26

Mac Miller, the popular rapper who often talked about depression and drug use in his lyrics, died Friday in his Studio City home at the age of 26. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Mac Miller, the popular rapper who often talked about depression and drug use in his lyrics, died Friday at the age of 26.

Law enforcement vehicles were seen parked along Valleycrest Drive near the home of the rapper, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick.

The Los Angeles County coroner said McCormick was found unresponsive in his home in the late morning hours. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 a.m.

The coroner's van arrived on scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sometime around 4 p.m., McCormick's body was placed into the van.

His family released a statement regarding the hip-hop star's death, but did not release details on how he died.

Warner Bros. Records also released a statement, saying in part that McCormick was "a hugely gifted and inspiring artist."


The coroner said the cause of his death had not been determined and an autopsy was pending.

Back in May, McCormick was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence following a crash in Studio City.

McCormick and pop star Ariana Grande had broken up earlier that month, with Grande tweeting afterward: "pls take care of yourself."


McCormick's last tweet was posted at 6:45 p.m. Thursday about his upcoming tour, set to begin in October at the Masonic in San Francisco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
