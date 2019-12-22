star wars

Star Wars fan takes his own BB8 droid to movie theater to get tickets

CORDOVA, Tenn. (KGO) -- Star Wars fans can be among the most passionate around and show their devotion to "The Force" or "The Dark Side" in many ways.

One man brought his own BB8 droid with him as he grabbed tickets to see the new movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

He can be heard urging the droid along as they make their way to the box office, after all, BB8 does have the reputation of being on the skittish side.

Not seen on the video were the outtakes that show BB8's head falling off as he rolls onto to the sidewalk.

May The Force be with you where ever you choose to watch the new movie in this galaxy.

RELATED: Millions flock to theaters for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' final episode in epic saga
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttennesseemoviesentertainmentmoviebuzzworthylucasfilmwatercoolerstar wars
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STAR WARS
Millions flock to theaters for final episode in 'Star Wars' saga
Filmmakers recreate Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer shot for shot
J.J. Abrams on the end of Skywalker saga
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premieres in Hollywood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard fatally stabbed in Nashville
Community rallies behind Menlo Park parents, both fighting cancer
Space Force becomes first new US military service in more than 70 years
6 dead, 13 injured in Las Vegas apartment complex fire
Bay Area stores prepare for Super Saturday holiday shoppers
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Crane crash causes gridlock on Hwy 237 in San Jose
Show More
What is a 'baby replacement' abduction?
Baby snatching may be behind Texas mom's death, police say
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cloudy skies, then showers tonight
Millions flock to theaters for final episode in 'Star Wars' saga
Martial artists perform at East Bay's Kung Fu Night
More TOP STORIES News