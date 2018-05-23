BLACK PANTHER

Fans line up in Oakland for 'Black Panther' comic book

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a day of celebration in Oakland for fans of Marvel's Black Panther. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
It was a day of celebration in Oakland for fans of Marvel's Black Panther.

Fans lined up outside Cape and Cowl Comics to grab a special Oakland Edition of the popular comic.

Shop owner Eiton Manhoff says when he learned that Marvel was going to offer a special cover to local shops, he didn't hesitate, even if it meant jumping through all sorts of hoops.

"I'll jump through your hoops, but it has to be an Oakland themed cover, and they were really receptive to it. We went through a few different designs, they took all of my ideas, they have it to the artist, he came up with this super red, Oakalnd Cover," Manhoff said.

"I'm ecstatic, man, I'm exuberant, you know it's kind of like, you know, it's black man, you know what I'm saying, a black super hero, in the Town, in the Town," Vello Scott said.

Cape and Cowl received 3,000 copies, 2,500 of which were reserved in a flash.

The remaining 500 went on sale Wednesday.

"Black Panther" is from Disney, the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie newsmoviesBlack Panthermarvelcomic bookAfrican AmericansOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BLACK PANTHER
Here are the hottest superhero, adventure toys in stores now
Watch free movies in Oakland this summer
Tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg
Kevin Durant, other famous Bay Area names honored on TIME's 100 list
More Black Panther
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News