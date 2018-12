We're getting a first look at the upcoming live-action movie version of "Aladdin."Entertainment Weekly released images of the film featuring Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Will Smith as the genie.When the images were revealed, fans were quick to point out that Smith wasn't blue like the character in the original Disney movie.Smith reassured fans in an Instagram post that he will, in fact, be blue. "This is how the genie is in human/disguise form," he wrote.The movie is scheduled to hit the big screen in May 2019.