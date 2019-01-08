Feature film 'Lexi,' starring Adam Devine, to shoot in Castro this month

Film crews will soon be descending on the Castro once again.
Film SF, the city's film agency, has announced that "Lexi," a new feature film starring Adam Devine ("Pitch Perfect," "Workaholics"), will shoot on Sanchez Street between 16th and Market streets from January 23-25.
The three-day shoot will shut down that block of Sanchez, though residents will still be allowed access to their homes and garages.
Produced by CBS Films, "Lexi" is written and directed by the team of Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, who wrote the original "The Hangover" film and also directed 2016 comedy "Bad Moms." According to Variety, it stars Devine as a man who "falls in love with an A.I. who appears throughout his smart devices."
The film also stars Alexandra Shipp ("Love, Simon") as Devine's IRL love interest, and Michael Pena ("Ant-Man") in a supporting role.
Set in San Francisco, "Lexi" has already begun filming in parts of Potrero Hill, and may pop up in other neighborhoods as well.
Notice announcing the filming. | Image: SF Film
SF Film's Manijeh Feta declined to share the name of the Sanchez Street business where filming for "Lexi" will take place, adding that it hasn't been confirmed yet. But according to the notice, the filming will "involve actors walking and talking outside a private business."
Feta also declined to provide exact times for the street closures, noting that the production "is still finalizing their street closure application."
Area residents with concerns about the street closures can attend a community meeting this Wednesday, January 9, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Eureka Valley/Harvey Milk Memorial Branch Library (1 Jose Sarria Ct.)
Filming for "Lexi" is currently set to wrap on February 15. We'll let you know if it pops up elsewhere in the city.
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco