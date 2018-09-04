ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Feds: Stolen ruby slippers worn in 'Wizard of Oz' recovered

EMBED </>More Videos

The famous ruby slippers seen in the "Wizard of Oz" went missing back in 2005; however, the FBI says they're back "home"

MINNEAPOLIS --
Federal authorities say they have recovered pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" that were stolen from a Minnesota museum 13 years ago.

The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in August 2005 when someone went through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million.

Four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Garland in the movie are known to exist. The shoes are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the ruby color comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemuseumsu.s. & worldbuzzworthyhistorydistractionMinnesota
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
Actors defend 'Cosby Show' regular's 2nd job at Trader Joe's
'Jurassic Park' ride to close for good at Universal Studios
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
John McCain's widow says former Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as replacement
Amazon is 2nd publicly traded US company to reach $1 trillion in market value
Chaos marks start of hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
Colorado River boat crash survivor: 'I thought I was going to die'
AccuWeather Forecast: Seasonal September weather
Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf as hurricane
Nike faces backlash for 'Just Do It' ad featuring Colin Kaepernick
Monica Lewinsky storms off stage after 'off-limits' question
Show More
Bill Cosby's star on Walk of Fame vandalized
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
San Jose hit-and-run caught on camera
PHOTOS: Gulf Coast braces for Tropical Storm Gordon
More News