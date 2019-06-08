'Breaking Their Silence' director talks about new documentary regarding fight against poaching

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Kerry David is the award-winning, Hollywood filmmaker behind "Breaking Their Silence: Women on the Frontline of the Poaching War."But the film, currently showing at the San Francisco Documentary Film Festival, discusses the fight against poaching.It is about Africa, Gender rights, Empowerment, and Hope.She talks about her focus in the film, and the risks making it.Kerry David joined us in the studio to talk more about this powerful film."Breaking Their Silence: Women on the Frontline of the Poaching War" has two shows at the San Francisco Documentary Film Festival on Friday. One is already sold out.Here is ato purchase tickets.Please watch video above to see the entire interview.