Film events worth seeking out in San Francisco this week

Looking to kick back and enjoy a fresh film this week?When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch this week. From a behind-the-scenes look at a blockbuster animation to free documentary screenings, read on for the week's top film events to add to you calendar.---Visual Effect Supervisor Danny Dimian at Sony Pictures Imageworks takes attendees behind the scenes of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" this week at the ILM Premier Theater in the Presidio. Dimian will touch on the new tools and techniques that were developed within animation and technology to create the film. Dimian has also worked on the production of "The Angry Birds Movie," "Oz the Great and Powerful" and "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," among others.Wednesday, March 20, 7-9 p.m.ILM Premier Theater, 1 Letterman Drive$20On Thursday, Black Light Cinema at The Bayview Opera House presents a free screening of "The Hate U Give." The film is directed by George Tillman Jr. and is based on a screenplay written by Andrey Wells. "Starr Carter is constantly switching between two worlds -- the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the wealthy, mostly white prep school that she attends," write the organizers about the film. "The uneasy balance between these worlds is soon shattered when she witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer."Thursday, March 21, 6:30-10 p.m.Bayview Opera House Ruth Williams Memorial Theatre, 4705 Third St., San Francisco, CA 94124.FreeAlso on Thursday is a free screening of "The Guardians," followed by a conversation with Bay Area Monarch butterfly experts Mia Monroe, National Park Service ranger, and Liam O'Brien, author of "Butterflies of San Francisco.""The Guardians" is "a visually dazzling documentary about the delicate balance between humans and nature, which interweaves the lives of the iconic Monarch butterfly with an indigenous community in Mexico," according to the event organizers.Thursday, March 21, 7-8:30 p.m.Presidio Officers' Club, 50 Moraga Ave.FreeFinally, the main branch of the San Francisco Public Library hosts a free screening of "H.O.P.E: What You Eat Matters," followed by a question and answer session. The documentary uncovers "the effects of our typical Western diet on our health, the environment and animals," write the organizers. "The film has a clear message: By changing our eating habits, we can change the world."Saturday, March 23, 1 p.m.100 Larkin St., San Francisco, CA 94102Free