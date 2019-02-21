HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Short film 'Bao' earns filmmaker her 1st Oscar nomination

EMBED </>More Videos

Filmmaker Domee Shi wrote and directed the animated short "Bao," a tale of an overprotective mother learning to let go.

By
LOS ANGELES --
One of the 24 Oscar categories celebrates animated short films.

One nominee is the movie, "Bao."

In the film, a handmade dumpling comes alive, and that helps the woman who made it feel more alive after dealing with empty nest syndrome.

Domee Shi wrote and directed "Bao."

She had previously interned at Pixar, where she worked on "Inside Out" and "Incredibles 2." With "Bao," she becomes the first woman to direct a Pixar short.

"When I first came up with the story, I think I was really hungry at first but I really wanted to explore this story of this overprotective parent learning to let go of her little dumpling," said Shi.

The filmmaker is an only child. And, in a way, some of her life is mirrored in her movie.

"As an only child, I always felt like I was an overprotective little dumpling," said Shi. "And my mom always coddled me, made sure I was safe, made sure I never wandered away too far."

Shi says her own story represents the immigrant dream to her parents who moved to Canada and poured everything into raising her so her dreams could come true.

And with her first directing project, they have.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmovieacademy awards
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
Michael Douglas sees new generation of fans from 'Ant-Man'
New Hollywood Walk of Fame stars announced
'Wonder Woman' Lynda Carter gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya of 'Get Out' prepare for Oscars
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool
SPONSORED: Oscar frontrunner Regina King shines in 'Beale Street'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland teachers officially on strike
Oakland Teacher Strike: Resources for parents here
Minor files civil lawsuit against former SJ priest for alleged sexual assault
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Napa sheriff releases bodycam video from deadly shooting involving deputy
Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know
Church surprised with bell tower remodel on Reverend Amos Brown's birthday
Oakland principal concerned after AC transit drivers decide to not cross picket lines
Show More
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
House Speaker Pelosi among those targeted by Coast Guard officer
100 murals meant to curb graffiti, beautify community going up in Downtown San Jose
Fare evaders run wild: What we saw in an hour at an East Bay BART station
Alabama newspaper calls for resurgence of KKK
More News