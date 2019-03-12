movie news

'Aladdin' live-action remake gets first full trailer complete with 'A Whole New World'

EMBED <>More Videos

Buckle your seatbelts, "Aladdin" fans, because this flying carpet is about to take off.

In the first full trailer for Disney's live-action Aladdin, we take a trip on a magic carpet ride with an iconic song.


The film, directed by Guy Ritchie, stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, and, of course, Will Smith as the Genie.

In addition to its more romantic moments, the new 2-minute spot also includes plenty of humorous moments between the title character and his pal Genie.

Though this is fans' most in-depth look at the film so far, it's not the first look. Smith revealed his genie look during a Grammys spot last month after earlier revealing the look for his human-like disguise.

SEE ALSO: These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019

Aladdin hits theaters in the United States on May 24, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesdisneymovie news
MOVIE NEWS
Brie Larson surprises "Captain Marvel" fans at N.J. theater
'Captain Marvel' earns $153M in record-breaking debut
Disney streaming service will offer entire Disney film library
'Captain Marvel' stars trained hard to become superheroes, otherworldly beings
TOP STORIES
Police identify suspect arrested in murder of San Jose mother
Ethiopia crash: Some airlines ground Boeing 737 Max 8s
YouTuber arrested in Mountain View travels cross country to confront Google
Accuweather Forecast: Breezy today and tomorrow
Jussie Smollett expected in court Tuesday, source says
IHOP Free Pancake Day returns Tuesday
Fear of Flying: passengers worry about boarding Boeing 737 Max 8 jets
Show More
3 killed in Ethiopia plane crash have Bay Area ties
9 cars have tires slashed in SF's Noe Valley Neighborhood
EXCLUSIVE: Family of brutally beaten 89-year-old great-grandmother to be recognized
Daughter speaks out after father told he was dying by doctor on robot video
VIDEO: Man in wheelchair holds on to back of semi-truck while on freeway in South Africa
More TOP STORIES News