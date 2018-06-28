ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

First look at Toy Story Land, the ultimate celebration of toys at Walt Disney World

EMBED </>More Videos

Ginger Zee from "Good Morning America" has an exclusive look inside Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World, opening June 30. (Disney Parks & Resorts)

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
ORLANDO, Fla. --
"Toy Story" fans rejoice! This summer, the '90s fan favorite will become a real-life destination at Walt Disney World. Toy Story Land, inspired by the movie, will open its doors to the public at Disney's Hollywood Studios on June 30, 2018.

Toy Story Land is designed to give visitors a real-life toy experience. At the park, which was modeled after Andy's backyard, guests can have fun with characters from the movie like Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear. The park also includes the Slinky Dog Dash, a one-of-a-kind roller coaster inspired by Andy's Mega Coaster Play Kit. Families can also dine at Woody's Lunch Box and play interactive games such as Toy Story Mania!, which can now accommodate more guests.

With life-sized Crayons, Green Army Men, Rubik's Cubes and endless toys from the film, Toy Story Land promises to be the ultimate celebration of toys.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttoysmoviemovie newstheme parkDisney Worldfun stuffbuzzworthyu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News