ABC PREMIERES

Jenna Fischer, Oliver Hudson talk season 2 of 'Splitting Up Together'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson about season 2 of "Splitting Up Together."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Season two of Splitting Up Together picks up right where season one left off, with Lena and Martin back together.

"There was all that sexual tension last season, and then we hook up," said Oliver Hudson, who plays Martin.

"Season two opens with us dealing with our hookup," said Jenna Fischer, Lena on the show.

But it could be bad timing for the two to reconcile as Martin's ex-girlfriend Lisa Apple may be pregnant.

Is she, isn't she? We may have to wait a little bit to find out the truth.

"We learn the answer, but do we know that she's telling the truth?" Hudson said.

That bombshell aside, Lena appeared to be easier going at the end of last season and Martin seemed more attentive, but can they keep up their new traits?

"I'm not sure how long Lena can try to be laid back when she is just inherently wired to be very structured," Fischer said.

Stay tuned this season for guest star appearances by Ali Larter and Angela Kinsey.

Hudson joked he'd like to have his much more famous family members like Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson on as guest stars, but so far no luck. "I'm getting passed on," Hudson said.

Don't miss the season premiere of "Splitting Up Together" tonight at 9:30/8:30c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsplitting up togetherABC premieresABC Primetime
ABC PREMIERES
Gervais talks 'Child Support' season 2, addition to TGIF
'Shark Tank' contestant turns Guest Shark in season premiere
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
'A Million Little Things' stars on new ABC show
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' brings in an extra performer for 'Trio Week'
Fun for the family: The 5 best playgrounds in Berkeley
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement
Bay Area teen stars in 'General Hospital' while going to high school
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Video: Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at Oakland Zoo
All southbound lanes of Hwy 101 reopen after deadly crash in SJ
Calistoga businesses taking a hit from PG&E power shutdown
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen leaves Bay Area legacy
49ers lose 33-30 to Packers
Electric scooter do's & don'ts in San Francisco
Electric scooters back on San Francisco streets
Calistoga mayor, fire chief say power outages were unnecessary
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Cool overnight with mild, dry days ahead
Exclusive: Diner owner accused of starving dog speaks out
What you need to know about Diablo Winds, Bay Area wildfires
New Oakland program designed to keep people housed
Burger King is the fastest fast-food chain, new study finds
More News