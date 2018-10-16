The premiere event you don't want to miss. #TheConners begins TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/kWMo8rexwA — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) October 16, 2018

The Conner Family is back and coping with the loss of their matriarch. In this post-Roseanne spinoff series,, the family deals continues to deal with "blue-collar" every day issues of life in Lanford."I think what people can really resonate with is that the tone and the show that they've always loved is returning," Fishman said. "And that there is a transition period, but that the fans have 30 years of connection to bridge that gap with us."Several of the cast members are returning including John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky), Michael Fishman (D.J.), Emma Kenney (Harris), Ames McNamara (Mark) and Jayden Rey (Mary).There's also a new addition, Maya Lynne Robinson (Geena)."Initially, it was surreal," Robinson said. "I was a kid who actually watched the original and watched the reboot as well and you always kind of wonder what it's like to have a seat at that table, and now having an opportunity to have a seat at that table I feel warm, I feel welcomed and it feels like a natural fit."Fishman and Robinson's characters are married to each other on the show and parents to Mary. They joked that they put up with each other, but they think fans will love to learn more about their family dynamic."It's playful and it translates on the screen as well," Robinson said. "So we get to be playful and you're going to get a chance to see D.J. in a way that you haven't seen him before as well."Fishman said that this season all of your favorite extended family members will be back, played by guest stars Estelle Parsons, Natalie West, and James Pickens, Jr.In addition, there will also be many guest stars like, Juliette Lewis who is playing Johnny Galecki (David's) girlfriend "Blue," and Justin Long as well.