Five Oakland events for $20 or less

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Network After Work at Lungomare Oakland
From the event description:
Hosted by America's leader in networking mixer events, enjoy introductions and conversations after a work weekday in a casual environment ideal for networking. Featuring the best of local brews and wines along with tasty Italian bites, it's a great chance to get out of your office (home or otherwise), step away from the computer, put your phone down, and meet new people who are eager to exchange ideas, make connections, explore partnerships, find employees, get to know you, or just shoot the breeze about movies and sports.
When: Wednesday, June 20, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Lungomare Oakland, One Broadway.
Admission: $15 (General Admission); Free (All Access)
Click here to buy your tickets
Day 26 @ Complex
From the event description:
Day26 is an American male R&B music group formed in August 2007 by Sean "Diddy" Combs in a handpicked selection at the end of MTV's Making the Band 4. The group consists of Robert Curry, Brian Angel, Willie Taylor, Qwanell Mosley and Michael McCluney. The moniker is a tribute to the day when Angel, McCluney, Mosely, Curry, and Taylor went from unknowns to stars. The group released their first album, Day26, on March 25, 2008, one week after their then labelmates and Making the Band 3 winners Danity Kane released Welcome to the Dollhouse. The album's first single, "Got Me Going," was released on the finale of Making the Band 4. The album went on to debut at number one on the Billboard charts.
When: Friday, June 22, 8 p.m.
Where: Complex, 420 14th St.
Admission: $20, $40 to meet and greet the band
Click here to buy your tickets
25th Annual HBCUC Family Day
From the event description:
Calling all HBCU students, HBCU Alumni and friends of HBCUs: Join the Northern California HBCU Alumni Associations Coalition (HBCUC) for our 25th Annual Family Day. It's A Family Affair! Come out and represent your school as we celebrate, fellowship, and party on Saturday, June 23 from 11am-4pm at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park.
When: Saturday, June 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, 2777 Middle Harbor Rd.
Admission: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Hubba Hubba Revue's Uptown Cabaret
From the event description:
Hubba Hubba Revue heats up your Saturday night with tantalizing striptease, snazzy cocktails & the skanktastic NorCal sounds of musical guests The Tahoes! With spectacular burlesque & variety acts by Rocket (Portland, OR) Pole-acrobat, Teresa Li Frankie, Fictitous Rasa, Vitalia Ophelia, Couer de Noir, Charlie Duneaux & acro troupe performances by Guns N' Poses! Hosted by Alexa Von Kickinface & Maggie Motorboat! And spinning the platters that matter, DJ Limbs Akimbo!
When: Saturday, June 23, 9 p.m.- Sunday, June 24, 1:30 a.m.
Where: The Uptown Nightclub, 1928 Telegraph Ave.
Admission: $12 (Advance - General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets