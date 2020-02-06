Foreign language film 'Parasite' poised to make history at the Oscars

NEW YORK -- "Parasite," the latest box office smash from acclaimed South Korean director Bong Joon Ho, is poised to make history at the Academy Awards.The film is nominated for six Oscars and is the first South Korean film to be nominated for Best Picture, and if it wins, it would be the first foreign language film to take home the top prize.Mickey Hyun, from the Korean Cultural Center of New York, says while it's a Korean film, the story is universal."Social conflict to inter-generational issues to capitalism, really, I think everyone can relate to that on some level," he said. "And it's really organically opened up so many waves of conversation."Speaking at the New York Film Festival, Bong said the story about an impoverished family scheming its way into the employment of a rich family is resonating all over the world.Film at Lincoln Center premiered the film at the New York Film Festival and then began showing it to the public in October, and it has been the most successful new release in the center's history."It is unusual these days for a non-English film to break through on this level," programming director Dennis Lim said.Parasite is still selling out on weekends and is so popular that the director has held Q&As at Film at Lincoln Center every few weeks."There's a sense in which commercial cinema today is escapist or disconnected from reality," Lim said. "But this is a film that I think shows you can make an accessible entertaining film that speaks to the social and economic realities of the world we live in."