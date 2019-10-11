Arts & Entertainment

You can see one of Time Magazine's '100 Most Influential People in the World' this weekend in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bassem Youssef has a compelling story to share. His personal journey will take you on an adventure full of political conflict and comedy and you can see his multi-media show Friday and Saturday at Cobb's Comedy Club.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscocomedyentertainmentcomedianpolitics
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NorCal man dependent on oxygen died during PG&E power shut off, official says
PG&E Power Outage: CEO apologizes, responds to criticism
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
PG&E says power restored to 74 percent of customers
Ships arrive in SF Bay for Fleet Week's Parade of Ships
Bay Area parent avoids prison time in college admissions scandal
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Show More
Time lapse shows fast-moving Saddleridge Fire in Porter Ranch area
PG&E Power Outage: Is the power on? Add to this restoration map
Jane Fonda arrested at DC climate change protest
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
California adopts broadest US rules for seizing guns
More TOP STORIES News