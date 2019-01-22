Four fun music events in Berkeley this week

Goodnight Moonshine featuring Molly Venter

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From 14th century world music to modern folk-pop, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---First, The Back Room on Bonita Avenue plays host to Goodnight Moonshine, the musical collaboration between married singer-songwriters Molly Venter and Eben Pariser.The duo's second studio album, "I'm the Only One Who Will Tell You, You're Bad" is a collection of songs about mature relationships, partnership and parenthood. The all-ages space is BYOB for those 21 and over.Thursday, January 24, 8-11 p.m.The Back Room, 1984 Bonita Ave.$15 in advance; $20 at the doorAlso at The Back Room, get your fix of Middle Eastern music with performers Eliyahu Sills and Amir Etemadzadeh.The multi-instrumentalists use ancient-style flutes, Persian drums and the oud (a kind of Turkish lute) to present music from multiple spiritual traditions, with vocals in Farsi, Hebrew and Arabic.Sunday, January 27, 5-8 p.m.The Back Room, 1984 Bonita Ave.$17Next, tickets for as low as $19 (40% off regular price) are currently available to experience Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti at Zellerbach Hall. Benedetti will bring her skills to Bach's "Chaconne," the virtuoso solo finale to his Partita No. 2 in D Minor.Afterwards, Benedetti and pianist Alexei Grynyuk will join forces on sonatas from Prokofiev and Richard Strauss. Wynton Marsalis' "Fiddle Dance Suite" is also on the program.Sunday, January 27, 3 p.m.Cal Performances' Zellerbach Hall, Bancroft Way and Telegraph Avenue$19 - $33Finally, score complimentary tickets to hear early-music ensemble Voice of Music at Saint Mary Magdalen Church.The small San Francisco-based group takes on both Western and non-Western works from the 14th through 18th centuries from America, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ireland, Bulgaria, Quebec, Scotland and Slovenia.Sunday, January 27, 7:30 p.m.Saint Mary Magdalen Church, 2005 Beryman St.Free - $23.50