ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Four fun music events in Berkeley this week

Photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From 14th century world music to modern folk-pop, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Goodnight Moonshine featuring Molly Venter





First, The Back Room on Bonita Avenue plays host to Goodnight Moonshine, the musical collaboration between married singer-songwriters Molly Venter and Eben Pariser.

The duo's second studio album, "I'm the Only One Who Will Tell You, You're Bad" is a collection of songs about mature relationships, partnership and parenthood. The all-ages space is BYOB for those 21 and over.

When: Thursday, January 24, 8-11 p.m.
Where: The Back Room, 1984 Bonita Ave.
Price: $15 in advance; $20 at the door
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Eliyahu Sills & Amir Etemadzadeh





Also at The Back Room, get your fix of Middle Eastern music with performers Eliyahu Sills and Amir Etemadzadeh.

The multi-instrumentalists use ancient-style flutes, Persian drums and the oud (a kind of Turkish lute) to present music from multiple spiritual traditions, with vocals in Farsi, Hebrew and Arabic.

When: Sunday, January 27, 5-8 p.m.
Where: The Back Room, 1984 Bonita Ave.
Price: $17
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Nicola Benedetti & Alexei Grynyuk



Photo: Mikey U./Yelp

Next, tickets for as low as $19 (40% off regular price) are currently available to experience Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti at Zellerbach Hall. Benedetti will bring her skills to Bach's "Chaconne," the virtuoso solo finale to his Partita No. 2 in D Minor.

Afterwards, Benedetti and pianist Alexei Grynyuk will join forces on sonatas from Prokofiev and Richard Strauss. Wynton Marsalis' "Fiddle Dance Suite" is also on the program.

When: Sunday, January 27, 3 p.m.
Where: Cal Performances' Zellerbach Hall, Bancroft Way and Telegraph Avenue
Price: $19 - $33
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Voices of Music: Virtuoso Baroque Concertos





Finally, score complimentary tickets to hear early-music ensemble Voice of Music at Saint Mary Magdalen Church.

The small San Francisco-based group takes on both Western and non-Western works from the 14th through 18th centuries from America, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ireland, Bulgaria, Quebec, Scotland and Slovenia.

When: Sunday, January 27, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Saint Mary Magdalen Church, 2005 Beryman St.
Price: Free - $23.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineBerkeley
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Cuddle with a cat at one of these fun family events in San Jose this week
Oscars 2019: Here the nominees with Bay Area ties
'Unsolved Mysteries' true crime series getting Netflix reboot
Oscar nominations snubs and surprises
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Teenage filmmakers bring forgotten Marin County cemetery into the spotlight
Bay Area coffee shop fundraiser for fallen Davis police officer raises $82K
Award-winning pizza makes debut in San Francisco
Oakland police arrest person of interest in triple homicide
Grandmother shot and killed in SJ may have been random victim of gunfire
What's in a name? Survey reveals what locals, non-locals call SF
New report shows BART approval rating hits record low
Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Warming trend ahead for Bay Area
Oscars 2019: Here the nominees with Bay Area ties
Family of incapacitated woman who gave birth at care facility releases statement
'Unsolved Mysteries' true crime series getting Netflix reboot
Berkeley to consider ordinance to reduce waste
More News