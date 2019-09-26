Arts & Entertainment

Original Eponine from 'Les Miserables' to perform for first time in SF this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 'Les Miserables' is a critically acclaimed musical with a bevy of stars including Eponine. The original actress who played Eponine, Frances Rufelle, speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about her performaces this weekend at Feinstein's at the Nikko.

