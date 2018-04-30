Free AMC movie ticket with Coca-Cola purchase

How does a free movie ticket sound?
"Avengers" Infinity War" is out in theaters and now you can get a free movie ticket to see it or any other movie you'd like.
All you have to do is drink up!
RELATED: $5 movie tickets offered Tuesdays at AMC Theatres
In this case water, soda, lemonade or any other drink from the Coca-Cola Freestyle dispenser at AMC Theatres.
You buy two drinks and get one free ticket.
Just make sure to download the free Coca-Cola Freestyle app and scan the barcode on the machine at participating theaters.
Click here for the deal.
The offer ends on May 31.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviefree stuffmovie theaterticketshollywood
entertainmentmoviefree stuffmovie theaterticketshollywood