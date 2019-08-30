SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you have plans for this holiday weekend? If not, Johnny Funcheap shares a variety of free and festive events all over the Bay Area with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Kumasi Aaron.
They include movies and museums!
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Labor Day weekend has arrived, and Johnny Funcheap has a list of fun and free things to do in the Bay Area
ENTERTAINMENT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More