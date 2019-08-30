entertainment

Labor Day weekend has arrived, and Johnny Funcheap has a list of fun and free things to do in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you have plans for this holiday weekend? If not, Johnny Funcheap shares a variety of free and festive events all over the Bay Area with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Kumasi Aaron.

They include movies and museums!

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscolabor dayholidayentertainmentevents
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Jussie Smollett PR firm: 'Every iota' of actor's claim true
Matthew McConaughey joins Univ. of Texas as film professor
Behind the scenes at Warriors' Chase Center
Dan Webb appointed special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Court reverses sole conviction in San Francisco pier killing
Victim ID'd in deadly hit-and-run in San Jose
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Mavericks competition future uncertain after host pulls out
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian poses serious threat to Florida, now Category 3
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked
Thieves steal $50K worth of products from Burlingame Apple store
Show More
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
All female crew sailing around the world makes stop in SF
2 puppies stolen from SF shelter rescued, 2 suspects arrested
Rideshare, delivery apps pledge $90M California ballot fight
YouTube launching kids website
More TOP STORIES News