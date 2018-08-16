Free events at Jack London Square this weekend: Oakland Triathlon, Dancing Under the Stars, more

Dancing Under the Stars

If you're looking to get out and about in Oakland this weekend, Jack London Square is this weekend's hotspot. All the events taking place on the waterfront are free--unless you're looking to run the Oakland Triathlon yourself.Dancing Under the Stars is a free summer dance series at Jack London Square in Oakland. Whether you're a beginning or experienced dancer, you can take a free 30-minute dance lesson to up your dance skills. Afterward, enjoy a public dance party. The event is for all ages.Friday, August 17, 7:30-9 p.m.As its name suggests, Second Saturday is usually held every second Saturday of the month, but this month, it was moved from August 11 to August 18 to avoid a scheduling conflict. Don't miss out on the chance to shop wares from more than 100 local vendors, hear live music, eat and enjoy children's activities.Saturday, August 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.The largest urban triathlon on the West Coast is this weekend, and spectators can watch it unfold for free. The festivities kick off on Saturday with the packet pickups, an expo, a pasta feed and tours of the course. The triathlon itself is Sunday, followed by an expo with food, beer and live music.Saturday, August 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, August 19, 5 a.m.-1 p.m.The Buck takes place every first and third Sunday of the month, in conjunction with Jack London Square's Farmers Market. Visitors can shop local by patronizing a variety of vendors, ranging from retail to food and more.Sunday, August 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.