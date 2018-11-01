If you're the type to start singing Christmas carols in November, Freeform has a new treat for you this year.
The home of the 25 Days of Christmas celebration is hosting a Kickoff to Christmas event with Christmas classics mixed in with fan-favorite movies. The lineup also includes a new Freeform original movie called "The Truth About Christmas," as well as the holiday special "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic."
Kickoff to Christmas runs from Nov. 1-Nov. 30. The annual 25 Days of Christmas schedule has not been announced yet.
Here's the schedule for Kickoff to Christmas. Freeform premieres are in bold.
All times are Eastern Standard Time.
Thursday, Nov. 1
5:00 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"
7:10 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
8:50 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Inside Out"
12:00 a.m. - "Snowglobe"
Friday, Nov. 2
2:30 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"
4:40 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
6:20 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Inside Out"
8:30 p.m. - "Disney's Frozen"
12:00 a.m. - "12 Dates of Christmas"
Saturday, Nov. 3
7:00 a.m. - "Titanic" (1997)
11:30 a.m. - "12 Dates of Christmas"
1:35 p.m. - "The Holiday"
4:50 p.m. - "Disney's Frozen"
7:20 p.m. - "Pitch Perfect"
10:00 p.m. - "Life-Size"
12:00 a.m. - "Snow"
Sunday, Nov. 4
7:00 a.m. - "Sixteen Candles"
9:05 a.m. - "Snow"
11:10 a.m. - "The Holiday"
2:25 p.m. - "Life-Size"
4:30 p.m. - "Pitch Perfect"
7:10 p.m. - "Just Go With It"
9:50 p.m. - "Maleficent"
11:55 p.m. - "Sixteen Candles"
Monday, Nov. 5
4:00 p.m. - "Just Go With It"
6:30 p.m. - "Maleficent"
8:30 p.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)
12:00 a.m. - "Billy Madison"
Tuesday, Nov. 6
3:30 p.m. - "Billy Madison"
5:30 p.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)
8:00 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"
12:00 a.m. - "Angels Sing"
Wednesday, Nov. 7
3:30 p.m. - "Angels Sing"
5:30 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"
8:30 p.m. - "Sweet Home Alabama"
12:00 a.m. - "The Family Stone"
Thursday, Nov. 8
3:30 p.m. - "The Family Stone"
6:00 p.m. - "Sweet Home Alabama"
8:30 p.m. - "Love the Coopers"
12:00 a.m. - "Babe"
Friday, Nov. 9
1:00 p.m. - "Babe"
3:05 p.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks" (2007)
5:10 p.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel"
7:15 p.m. - "Storks"
9:20 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
12:00 a.m. - Beethoven
Saturday, Nov. 10
7:00 a.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks" (2007)
9:10 a.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel"
11:15 a.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked"
1:20 p.m. - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"
3:25 p.m. - "Storks"
5:30 p.m. - "Disney's Meet the Robinsons"
7:35 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
9:15 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas"
11:55 p.m. - "Call Me Claus"
Sunday, Nov. 11
7:00 a.m. - "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"
8:00 a.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked"
10:10 a.m. - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"
12:20 p.m. - "Call Me Claus"
2:25 p.m. - "Disney's Meet the Robinsons"
4:30 p.m. - "Deck the Halls"
6:35 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas"
9:15 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's The Incredibles"
11:55 p.m. - "Norm of the North"
Monday, Nov. 12
4:00 p.m. - "Norm of the North"
6:10 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's The Incredibles"
8:50 p.m. - "Ice Age: Continental Drift"
12:00 a.m. - "Dennis the Menace" (1993)
Tuesday, Nov. 13
4:30 p.m. - "Dennis the Menace" (1993)
6:40 p.m. - "Ice Age: Continental Drift"
8:50 p.m. - "Despicable Me"
12:00 a.m. - "I'll Be Home for Christmas" (1998)
Wednesday, Nov. 14
4:30 p.m. - "I'll Be Home for Christmas" (1998)
6:40 p.m. - "Despicable Me"
8:50 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's The Good Dinosaur"
12:00 a.m. - "Daddy Day Care"
Thursday, Nov. 15
4:00 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's The Good Dinosaur"
6:00 p.m. - "Deck the Halls"
8:00 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"
12:00 a.m. - "A Cinderella Story"
Friday, Nov. 16
4:00 p.m. - "Deck the Halls"
6:00 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"
9:00 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Toy Story"
12:00 a.m. - "Boxtrolls"
Saturday, Nov. 17
7:00 a.m. - "Race for Your Life Charlie Brown"
8:35 a.m. - "Bon Voyage Charlie Brown"
10:10 a.m. - "Little Giants"
12:45 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"
2:50 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Toy Story"
4:50 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 2"
6:55 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 3"
9:25 p.m. - "Disney's Wreck-It Ralph"
11:30 p.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)
Sunday, Nov. 18
7:00 a.m. - "Little Giants"
9:35 a.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"
11:40 a.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)
2:15 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 2"
4:20 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 3"
6:50 p.m. - "Disney's Wreck-It Ralph"
8:55 p.m. - "Disney's The Lion King" (1994)
11:00 p.m. - "Disney's The Lion King II: Simba's Pride"
1:00 a.m. - "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"
Monday, Nov. 19
2:30 p.m. - "Disney's The Lion King II: Simba's Pride"
4:30 p.m. - "Storks"
6:30 p.m. - "Disney's The Lion King" (1994)
8:30 p.m. - "Cinderella" (Live Action) (2015)
12:00 a.m. - "Sixteen Candles"
Tuesday, Nov. 20
12:00 p.m. - "Sixteen Candles"
2:00 p.m. - "Titanic" (1997)
6:30 p.m. - "Cinderella" (Live Action) (2015)
9:00 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Brave"
12:00 a.m. - "Uncle Buck"
Wednesday, Nov. 21
11:30 a.m. - "Uncle Buck"
1:30 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"
4:30 p.m. - "Disney's Mulan"
6:30 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Brave"
8:30 p.m. - "Disney's Zootopia"
12:00 a.m. - "Happy Gilmore"
Thursday, Nov. 22
7:30 a.m. - "Happy Gilmore"
11:00 a.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"
2:00 p.m. - "Disney's Mulan"
4:00 p.m. - "Ice Age: Continental Drift"
6:00 p.m. - "Disney's Zootopia"
8:30 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille"
12:00 a.m. - "The Lego Movie"
Friday, Nov. 23
7:30 a.m. - "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups"
11:00 a.m. - "The Lego Movie"
1:30 p.m. - "Ice Age: Continental Drift"
3:30 p.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)
6:00 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille"
8:30 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Finding Nemo"
12:00 a.m. - "Call Me Claus"
Saturday, Nov. 24
7:00 a.m. - "Bon Voyage Charlie Brown"
8:30 a.m. - "Beethoven's Christmas Adventure"
10:30 a.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)
1:05 p.m. - "Disney's Tarzan"
3:10 p.m. - "Despicable Me"
5:15 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Finding Nemo"
7:45 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"
9:50 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
11:55 p.m. - "Life Size"
Sunday, Nov. 25
7:00 a.m. - "Yogi Bear"
8:35 a.m. - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"
10:35 a.m. - "Disney's Tarzan"
12:40 p.m. - "Despicable Me"
2:45 p.m. - "Life Size"
4:50 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"
6:55 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
9:00 p.m. - "The Truth About Christmas"
11:00 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"
Monday, Nov. 26
12:00 p.m. - "The Truth About Christmas"
2:05 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"
5:10 p.m. - "Disney's Meet the Robinsons"
7:15 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
8:55 p.m. - "Paddington"
12:00 a.m. - "Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996)
Tuesday, Nov. 27
1:00 p.m. - "Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996)
3:00 p.m. - "Disney's Meet the Robinsons"
5:05 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
6:45 p.m. - "Paddington"
8:50 p.m. - "Despicable Me"
12:00 a.m. - "Eight Crazy Nights"
Wednesday, Nov. 28
12:00 p.m. - "Eight Crazy Nights"
2:00 p.m. - "Unaccompanied Minors"
4:10 p.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)
6:40 p.m. - "Despicable Me"
8:50 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
12:00 a.m. - "Unaccompanied Minors"
Thursday, Nov. 29
1:00 p.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)
3:30 p.m. - "The Holiday"
6:40 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
8:50 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"
12:00 a.m. - "Jingle All The Way 2"
Friday, Nov. 30
1:30 p.m. - "The Holiday"
4:35 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"
6:40 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"
8:50 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
12:00 a.m. - "I'll Be Home for Christmas" (1998)
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform, Walt Disney Studios and this station.
Freeform's Kickoff to Christmas brings early holiday cheer with fan-favorite films like 'Frozen,' 'Titanic'
HOLIDAY
More holiday
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories