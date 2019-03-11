From ballet to photography: Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in SF this week

Art Battle San Francisco - March 13, 2019

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in San Francisco this week, from a live painting battle to a classical ballet.---Season two of Art Battle kicks off this week at The Great Northern for an evening of live, competitive painting. "Watch the paint fly before your eyes during three, fast-paced rounds," write the organizers. And you get to help determine the champion, too.Wednesday, March 13, 7-10 p.m.The Great Northern, 119 Utah St.$20 (General Admission)Back by popular demand, the San Francisco Ballet performs "The Sleeping Beauty" this week at the War Memorial Opera House. "With spectacular sets, lavish tutus and Tchaikovsky's glorious score, Helgi Tomasson's production of the 'The Sleeping Beauty' highlights the dancers' classical virtuosity, casting its spell over a fair-tale ballet of romance and wonder," write the organizers.Tuesday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave.$68 - $179Next, check out a conversation and book signing with Bay Area photographer Mimi Plumb, director of TBW Books Lester Rosso and photography curator Ann Jastrab at the San Francisco Arts Commission Gallery. The discussion will touch on "the relationship between author and publisher in the creation of 'Landfall,' Plumb's recently published book," according to the organizers.Wednesday, March 13, 6:30 p.m.401 Van Ness Ave., Suite 126, San Francisco, CA 94102FreeFinally, join local artists, vendors and makers from Haight Street to Golden Gate Avenue for the first Divisadero Art Walk of the year on Thursday. The event is sponsored by Basa Collective and in partnership with the Divisadero Merchants Association. Neighborhood groups will also be on hand to raise funds to assist the victims of December's Baker Street fire.Thursday, March 14, 6 p.m.1816 Haight St., San Francisco, CA 94117Free