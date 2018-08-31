From food festivals to musicals, check out these Labor Day weekend events in Oakland

George Cole Trio

This weekend has lots to offer for Oaklanders, with live music, a food festival and a Lin-Manuel Miranda musical. Here's what's on tap for Labor Day weekend in The Town.Singer and acoustic guitarist George Cole will perform live at the Terrace Room Friday night, offering a set that takes cues from gypsy jazz, rock and the Great American Songbook. Currently a guitarist for the David Grisman Quintet, he mentored Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt for about a decade in the Bay Area.Friday, August 31, 7-10 p.m.The Terrace Room, 1800 Madison Ave.FreePan Theater's improvised shows use ideas, topics or themes from audience volunteers to create a completely off-the-cuff, 100% original brand of comedy. Formats include the Montage, One Act, and classic theater games, a laAnd if you don't laugh, you'll get your money back -- they guarantee it.Friday, August 31, 8-9:30 p.m.Pan Theater, 120 Frank Ogawa Plaza$9-10This celebration of music, tech and food will feature performances by Tony Toni Tone, Alabama Mike, the East Bay Gay Men's Chorus, the Taste of Oakland Gospel Choir and a whole lot more. Also on tap: cooking demonstrations by chefs Niki Shaw and Tamearra Dyson, wall climbing, street jugglers, face painting and more. Local food trucks will serve up their favorite eats, and on-site bars will offer drinks like craft beer, wine and margaritas. Proceeds from the festival will directly benefit Youth Aid, a nonprofit that provides music lessons and business tools to youth in Oakland.Saturday, September 1, 12-5 p.m.Jack London SquareFreeBefore writing the hit, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda debuted another hip-hop musical:. Like, this Tony-winning musical tells its story -- that of a small community in Washington Heights, New York dealing with change and gentrification -- through larger-than-life characters singing and dancing in a wide variety of styles.Sunday, September 2, 7-9:30 p.m.Woodminster Amphitheater, Joaquin Miller Park, 3540 Sanborn Dr.$32-69