ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

From Santa Rosa to Carnegie Hall: A high school choir's lesson and triumph

EMBED </>More Videos

Imagine, for a moment, that Santa Rosa was today as it had always been. We would still make a big deal about the Santa Rosa High School concert choir setting their sites on a performance at New York City's Carnegie Hall.

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
There is a twist at the end of this story. You will need to wait for it.

Imagine, for a moment, that Santa Rosa was today as it had always been. We would still make a big deal about the Santa Rosa High School concert choir setting their sites on a performance at New York City's Carnegie Hall.

"It's like, singing at Carnegie is something I never thought would happen," said senior Kaley Walker, who knows it's a stretch to go from a high school stage to the biggest in the world.

It seemed possible, last summer when the chorus received an invitation to perform in Carnegie Hall's Masterworks Festival Chorus, April 29th. The group, their parents, and supporters lined up pledges to raise the $100,000 they would need to send fifty students on the trip.

Then, the firestorm hit. Many of those financial pledges disappeared in the smoke and ruins.

Less than a month ago, buying the airline tickets, getting hotel rooms, and making the trip began to feel like a long shot.

Enter Sonoma County billionaire philanthropist Sandy Weill, who made an unusual offer by proposing a challenge grant, and making them earn it.

"The lesson is that when people see others out to support them, they begin to believe in themselves," said Weill as he watched practice, today.

He was right. The students held bake sales, auctions, and returned to fundraising with a new vigor. "I would have given them what they needed," said Weill, but it was never necessary. "Instead of getting $25,000 more, they made $85,000 more."

"It kind of brought us closer," said Kaley." The Santa Rosa High School Concert Choir hit a high note in unison. "I don't think it will sink in until I stand on stage and it is done."

It will be the sweetest of happy endings for a young woman who happens to be one of five in this group to lose a home in the firestorm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenteducationhigh schoolstudentsteacherteachersnew york citybuzzworthyNorth Bay Fireshouse firefirefightersSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News