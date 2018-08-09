From street fests to foot races, 5 must-do's in Oakland this weekend

Live music by Bistro Moustache

Start your weekend off on the right foot with some live jazz music, then attend a street fair or run a half marathon. From live shows to interactive events, we've found five enticing to-do's in Oakland this weekend.Bistro Moustache is set to preform live Friday evening at The Terrace Room in Oakland. The band plays French cafe music, a blend of gypsy jazz, musette, manouche, swing and French music derived from the 1930s to today.Friday, August 10, 7-10 p.m.The Terrace Room, 1800 Madison St.FreeTalkies offers unconventional comedy at All Out Comedy Theater. Comedians, writers, improvisers and performers gather to put on a fresh show every second Friday of the month.Friday, August 10, 7:30-9:30 p.m.All Out Comedy Theater, 2525 Telegraph Ave., Suite B$12-$15The 19th Annual Laurel Street Fair World Music Festival is a celebration of world and local music, culture, community and traditions. The festival stretches over six city blocks and features an array of booths, including retailers, food vendors and nonprofits.Saturday, August 11, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.Laurel District, MacArthur Boulevard between 35th Avenue and MaybelleFreeSecond Saturday at Jack London Square in Oakland is a chance to shop local and enjoy the outdoors. This monthly event showcases approximately 100 vendors and provides free live entertainment for all ages.Saturday, August 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.Jack London Square, Broadway and EmbarcaderoFreeThe Oaktown Half Marathon is the coming back for the fifth year and there's still time to sign up -- or make a nice sign to cheer on the runners.The main event is Sunday's half marathon, but there's also a 5k on Saturday evening; you'll earn a bonus metal if you opt to run both. Children can also participate in the Youth Mile and Kids Stomper's Stomp on Saturday. All events start and finish at Frank Ogawa Plaza in front of Oakland City Hall.Saturday, August 11 - Sunday, August 12Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank Ogawa Plaza$105+