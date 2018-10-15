Fun for the family: The 5 best playgrounds in Berkeley

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best playgrounds in Berkeley, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're looking for fun in the sun with your family.
1. Codornices Park
Photo: Xinran Y./Yelp
Topping the list is Codornices Park in the Berkeley Hills. Located at 1201 Euclid Ave., it features the highest-rated playground in Berkeley, boasting 4.5 stars out of 138 reviews on Yelp.
According to the city's website, visitors can expect baseball and softball fields, multi-purpose turf, a full basketball court, a play area featuring a toddler train, swings and comfortable benches, picnic areas and hiking trails through groves of oaks, bay trees and redwoods. And don't leave without checking out the spot's 40-foot hill slide.
2. Adventure Playground
Photo: wing y./Yelp
Next up is the Adventure Playground, situated at 160 University Ave. at the Berkeley Marina. With 4.5 stars out of 110 reviews on Yelp, the play area has proven to be a local favorite.
The waterfront spot has won multiple awards, including "top 10 playground" from National Geographic, "Best Creative Playspace" in Diablo Magazine and more, according to the city. It offers a hands-on experience, where children can climb on the many forts, boats and towers, ride the zip line or hammer, saw and paint.
3. Totland Playground
Photo: john r./Yelp
Totland Playground, located at 1644 Virginia St. in North Berkeley, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the playground 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews.
It features multi-purpose turf, picnic areas and a school-age play area featuring an accessible ramp, spiral chute slide, play panel, theater panel, sand play, vertical climber, coil climber, bridge, overhead ladder, school bus panels, abacus panel and play platform with roof.
4. Live Oak Park
Photo: Rob L./Yelp
Live Oak Park is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 26 Yelp reviews.
Stop by and check out the accessible paths through groves of oaks and other native trees, lighted basketball courts and tennis courts, a volleyball court and a play area featuring an accessible tot climber, animal spring toys and swings. It's located at 1301 Shattuck Ave. in North Berkeley.
5. San Pablo Park
Photo: Roselynn D./Yelp
Then there's San Pablo Park, which has earned four stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp. You can find the park and playground at 2800 Park St. in West Berkeley.
The popular spot offers a wide range of recreational activities, including baseball fields, basketball courts, lighted tennis courts and a play area featuring swings, slides, a train and spring riders.