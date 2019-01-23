The creators of "The Sopranos" prequel have found their young version of Tony Soprano.It is actor Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, who created the iconic mob boss character for the Emmy-award-winning HBO series.Michael will play young Tony Soprano in scenes depicting the 1967 Newark riots. The 19-year-old actor has had a recurring role on HBO's "The Deuce."He called it "a profound honor to continue my dad's legacy."James Gandolfini died of a heart attack at the age of 51 in 2013.The upcoming film is called "The Many Saints of Newark.""Sopranos" creator David Chase is producer and screenwriter for the New Line production. Alan Taylor, who directed several episodes of "The Sopranos" and 2013's "Thor: The Dark World," is set to direct."The Sopranos" recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its 1999 debut.