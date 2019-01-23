ENTERTAINMENT

James Gandolfini's son to play young Tony Soprano in upcoming prequel film

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot has details on the upcoming role for Michael Gandolfini.

The creators of "The Sopranos" prequel have found their young version of Tony Soprano.

It is actor Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, who created the iconic mob boss character for the Emmy-award-winning HBO series.

Michael will play young Tony Soprano in scenes depicting the 1967 Newark riots. The 19-year-old actor has had a recurring role on HBO's "The Deuce."

He called it "a profound honor to continue my dad's legacy."

James Gandolfini died of a heart attack at the age of 51 in 2013.

The upcoming film is called "The Many Saints of Newark."

"Sopranos" creator David Chase is producer and screenwriter for the New Line production. Alan Taylor, who directed several episodes of "The Sopranos" and 2013's "Thor: The Dark World," is set to direct.

"The Sopranos" recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its 1999 debut.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsopranosmovie newsmoviesmovie
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
KISS members offer free meals to TSA employees
Bon Jovi's restaurant offers free meals to furloughed workers
Wedding chapel designed for perfect Instagram photo
Harlem Globetrotters offer free tickets to furloughed government workers
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer released
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Minding the Gap,' documentary by Rockford filmmaker, nominated for Oscar
Travel watch: Escape from San Jose to Phoenix for spring training
Oscars nominations more diverse in 2019
Four fun music events in Berkeley this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Pranksters create fake PG&E website
Pelosi denies Trump access to House for State of the Union
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
SFPD says DNA led to arrest of suspect in beating of 88-year-old grandmother
Trump affirms plan to deliver State of Union despite Pelosi's request to postpone
Trump's new slogan: 'Build the Wall and Crime Will Fall'
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
Michael Cohen postpones House testimony due to threats
Show More
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Sheriff: Woman shot after performing sex act for Pringles and $5
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
McDonald's offering free bacon on any menu item during 'Bacon Hour' next week
LAUSD strike: Teachers head back to school after reaching deal
More News