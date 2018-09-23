BAY AREA LIFE

Get movin' and groovin' with the cast of 'On Your Feet!'

EMBED </>More Videos

The legendary music of 26-time Grammy Award-winning icons, Emilio & Gloria Estefan, has arrived at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre! Take a journey through the duo's incredible story from their humble beginnings in Cuba to their sensational rise to international stardom.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The legendary music of 26-time Grammy Award-winning icons, Emilio & Gloria Estefan, has arrived at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre! Take a journey through the duo's incredible story from their humble beginnings in Cuba to their sensational rise to international stardom.

Under the direction of two-time Tony Award winner, Jerry Mitchell, with Oliver Award winning choreographer, Sergio Trujillo, this inspiring performance features Gloria and Emilio's historic hits of the past quarter-century. If you love to hear percussion, On Your Feet! is sure to have you singing and dancing all night long!
Dates
SEPT. 11 - OCT. 7, 2018

Address
SHN Golden Gate Theatre

1 Taylor Street @ Market & 6th Street
San Francisco, CA 94102

For more information and tickets, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbay area lifetheatermusicmusicalmusic newsactorSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BAY AREA LIFE
BAY AREA LIFE: 7 tips for remodeling!
BAY AREA LIFE: Complete buyers guide for garage doors!
BAY AREA LIFE: Golden Gate Theatre opens its doors
BAY AREA LIFE: Couponology
More bay area life
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Winter-themed ice rink, park coming to San Francisco's Civic Center
Oktoberfest, Sunset Community Festival and Tenderloin block party: 3 SF events for the weekend
Revel in nature this weekend with Vallejo's Visions of the Wild Festival
City Dance series in San Jose offers crash course in K-Pop choreography
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
Palo Alto Mayor reveals she was sexually assaulted twice, cites Blasey Ford as inspiration
Brush fire in San Ramon prompts evacuation of several homes
Two officers hurt in Oakland sideshow; 85 cars towed
Service dog shot on Oakland freeway dies
A's wild card delayed with 5-1 loss to Twins
Lawyers for Kavanaugh accuser commit to 'open' Senate hearing
Retired teacher goes viral for napping with shelter cats
Show More
Garoppolo knocked out of game with possible torn ACL before loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Christine Pelosi, Adama Iwu explain how Kavanaugh accusations affecting Me Too movement
Winter-themed ice rink, park coming to San Francisco's Civic Center
Tiger Woods wins first championship in more than 5 years
Protesters urge Wells Fargo, Chase customers to close accounts
More News