Get movin' and groovin' with the cast of 'On Your Feet!'

The legendary music of 26-time Grammy Award-winning icons, Emilio & Gloria Estefan, has arrived at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre! Take a journey through the duo's incredible story from their humble beginnings in Cuba to their sensational rise to international stardom.Under the direction of two-time Tony Award winner, Jerry Mitchell, with Oliver Award winning choreographer, Sergio Trujillo, this inspiring performance features Gloria and Emilio's historic hits of the past quarter-century. If you love to hear percussion, On Your Feet! is sure to have you singing and dancing all night long!SEPT. 11 - OCT. 7, 2018SHN Golden Gate Theatre1 Taylor Street @ Market & 6th StreetSan Francisco, CA 94102