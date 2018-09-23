Get movin' and groovin' with the cast of 'On Your Feet!'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The legendary music of 26-time Grammy Award-winning icons, Emilio & Gloria Estefan, has arrived at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre! Take a journey through the duo's incredible story from their humble beginnings in Cuba to their sensational rise to international stardom.
Under the direction of two-time Tony Award winner, Jerry Mitchell, with Oliver Award winning choreographer, Sergio Trujillo, this inspiring performance features Gloria and Emilio's historic hits of the past quarter-century. If you love to hear percussion, On Your Feet! is sure to have you singing and dancing all night long!
Dates
SEPT. 11 - OCT. 7, 2018
Address
SHN Golden Gate Theatre
1 Taylor Street @ Market & 6th Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
For more information and tickets, visit this page.