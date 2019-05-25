Get ready for May showers at Napa's BottleRock 2019

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Napa's BottleRock 2019 started with blue skies and sunshine, but it fell upon us to pop the question, "Do you know it's going to rain, Sunday?""It will be Woodstock all over again," said a festival attendee. "Napastock!"Statistics show the chance of rain on this date, year-to-year, are five percent, but not this weekend. And we learned about it on a day that bordered on hot, especially in the paella tent, where temperatures rose higher than 100 degrees.Expect nothing less around giant vats that feed 100 people an hour."We need our A-game here," said Gerard Nebesky of Gerard's Paella. "We're not just cooking up against corndogs."Music makes the headlines, here, with 84 acts spanning the next three days, and 120 thousand people expected (pending the weather).Then there's the wine. Lots of wine."If you start with white can you switch to red?" we asked a couple of millennial mothers on vacation."No. But in her case, you can go from gin to white or red."All the better two drown one's sorrows come Sunday's May showers.Concert management will not allow tents or umbrellas - So remember to dress accordingly.