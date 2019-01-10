Getaway alert: Travel from San Francisco to Mexico City on a budget

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Looking for an adventure in one of the world's great megacities, but without the hassle of flying halfway around the world? Mexico City is North America's largest, at over 8 million people (and more than twice that number in the greater metro area).

It's the oldest capital city in the Americas, rich in history and culture, and a major economic center in the region today. In addition to Aztec ruins, the city has the world's largest single metropolitan concentration of museums, plus extensive art galleries, concert halls and theaters. And the city's 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars and nightlife.

A trip there may be more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from San Francisco to Mexico City in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.

So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.

Flight deals to Mexico City




The cheapest flights between San Francisco and Mexico City are if you leave on Feb. 25 and return from Mexico on March 1. West Wind ExpressAir currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $293.

There are also deals to be had earlier in February. If you fly out of San Francisco on Feb. 2 and return from Mexico City on Feb. 5, Air New Zealand can get you there and back for $370 roundtrip.

Top Mexico City hotels




Regarding where to stay, here are a couple of Mexico City's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The St. Regis Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 439)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The St. Regis Mexico City. The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $255.

The Four Seasons Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 500 Colonia Juarez)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

There's also the 4.9-star rated The Four Seasons Mexico City. Rooms are currently set at $179/night.

Set in the heart of Mexico City on the busy Paseo de la Reforma, this luxury hotel is close to the Monumento a los Ninos Heroes and the Monumento a los Heroes de la Independencia.

Local restaurant picks




If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Mexico City has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are two from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.

Panaderia Rosetta (Colima 179)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

One of Mexico City's most popular restaurants is Panaderia Rosetta, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 11 reviews on Skyscanner.

"This is the sister bakery to Rosetta," wrote visitor Leila. "It's a very cozy breakfast spot with only a few bar stools for seating. Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries."

El Moro (Eje Central Lazaro Cardenas, 42)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Another popular dining destination is El Moro, with 4.8 stars from 17 reviews.

"This tranquil little place serves delicious and crispy churros that are best eaten dipped in a hot chocolate sauce," wrote reviewer Claudia.

What to see and do in Mexico City



Not sure what to do in Mexico City, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.

Callejon Regina
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

The top-rated visitor attraction in Mexico City, according to Skyscanner, is Callejon Regina.

"This is my favorite street in all of Mexico City," wrote visitor Jenny. "It's in the area of the historical center, and there are endless restaurants, cafes and bars to choose from all along the street. It's also a great place to sit and people watch the artsy and eclectic people of Mexico City."

Kiosco Morisco de Santa Maria la Ribera (Calle Salvador Diaz Miron S/N)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Another popular destination is the Kiosco Morisco de Santa Maria la Ribera, an elaborately designed steel kiosk.

The Palacio de Bellas Artes (Av. Juarez)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Finally, consider checking out The Palacio de Bellas Artes.

Inaugurated in 1934, the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City is a major cultural center where you can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more. From outside, marvel at the building's white-marble beauty and symbolic sculptures that include an eagle eating a snake. Inside, find spectacular murals by renowned artists, such as Rufino Tamayo and Diego Rivera.
