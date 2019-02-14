ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Getaway alert: Travel from San Jose to Detroit on a budget

Photo: iStock

At the heart of the Great Lakes region, Detroit was one of Conde Nast's must-visit destinations for 2018. Not only is Detroit known as a leader of American industry, the city's diverse communities also boast major contributions to music, art and architecture. Detroit was the first U.S. city to be named a "City of Design" by UNESCO, and is known as the home of Motown Records and the birthplace of techno. The city also offers many historic museums and arts institutions.

Thankfully, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between San Jose and Detroit. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.
Flight deals to Detroit




Currently, the cheapest flights between San Jose and Detroit can be found if you leave on Feb. 28 and return from Michigan on March 2. Frontier Airlines currently has tickets for $199, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had earlier in February. If you fly out of San Jose on Feb. 21 and return from Detroit on Feb. 25, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $201 roundtrip.

Top Detroit hotels




To plan your stay, here are some of Detroit's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Atheneum (1000 Brush Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Atheneum. The hotel has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $129.

Situated in Detroit, this family-friendly hotel is near the GM Renaissance Center, Ford Field and Joe Louis Arena.

The MotorCity Casino Hotel (2901 Grand River Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Another 4.7-star option is The MotorCity Casino Hotel, which has rooms for $178/night.

This Detroit casino hotel is located near the Masonic Temple and historic Fox Theatre.

The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit (1114 Washington Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

If you're looking to splurge on top quality, try The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit. The 4.7-star hotel has rooms for $179/night and is located close to the airport.

Local restaurant picks




Don't miss Detroit's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.

Public House (241 W. 9 Mile Road)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

First things first: where to get a drink. A popular option is the Public House, with five stars from five reviews. It also has food.

"This is a cute little place that serves awesome sliders for a super low price," wrote reviewer Megan.

New Parthenon Restaurant (547 Monroe Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

If you're looking for a local favorite restaurant pick, head to the New Parthenon Restaurant in Greektown.

"As a former Detroit resident, this is a place I love to visit when I come back," wrote Richard.

Slows Bar BQ (2138 Michigan Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Finally, there's Slows Bar BQ.

"If you love baby back ribs, this spot has ribs that come sliding off the bone," wrote Lou.

Featured local attractions




Detroit is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are two popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.

Ford Field (2000 Brush St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

First up is Ford Field.

Not a stranger to huge events, Detroit's Ford Field hosted Super Bowl XL in 2006. Its capacity ranges from 65,000 to 80,000 spectators depending on the event.

The Detroit Institute of Arts (5200 Woodward Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

The Detroit Institute of Arts is another popular destination.

Visit the Detroit Institute of Arts for a chance to immerse yourself in beautiful artwork and robust collections. The museum features over 60,000 pieces, including collections from America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

"What a fantastic house of art and culture," wrote visitor Dj. "This has to be one of the most unique and special museums in the USA. ... A must stop for all visiting or living in Detroit."
---

